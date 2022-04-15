Unhappy resident petitions to apartment management to evict neighbour over X-rated door knocker

A resident of an apartment was offended by their neighbour's unorthodox door knocker and wants them evicted. ― Picture via Facebook/@ShutUpAndTakeMyMoneyCom

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― Unhappy with a resident's X-rated door knocker, a neighbour at an apartment had written to its management to have them evicted.

The aggrieved resident, using the handler u/hoodlaces, took to Reddit to share the letter written by the neighbour where they complained about the door knocker showing a man with a toned torso and a pair of large testicles.

It was not immediately known where u/hoodlaces is based or the location of the apartment.

In the letter, the neighbour said they are filing a formal complaint about the door knocker affixed to the door.

“As you know, the school bus waits across the street every morning at 8.30am and children are exposed to the knocker's genitalia.

“Also, there are many Mormon young men on missions who live in this complex who do not need to be exposed to such filth.

“I have attached a picture from when the individual was not home to show you the clear violation,” said the neighbour before imploring the management to evict the resident immediately.

Responses to u/hoodlaces post were equally funny with Unwavering_Potato commenting the neighbour did not have the b***s to talk to them face to face.

Contrary to what was claimed by the resident, CamRoth said young mormon men on missions would not care about that knocker.

“They may laugh. Or if they are more mature just think “that's super tacky”, but probably mostly laugh.”

There were also cheeky responses with Xlurpo asking if the knocker moans when it's knocked while lazarbeems said the knocker would yell oh f**k.