Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek’s famed ‘bubur lambuk’ snapped up within minutes daily after Covid-19 restrictions lifted

A happy recipient after lining up to get a hold of the famous Kampung Baru's ‘bubur lambuk’. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 ― Every year for the past century, Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek has been a focal point during the the Muslim’s holy month of Ramadan.

This is because people will flock to the venue for its famed bubur lambuk.

Although the movement control order stopped them from distributing the delicious porridge in 2020, they were able to distribute the dish last year.

However the overall experience just wasn’t the same as they were only allowed to give it out in a restricted environment as they needed to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP).

This year, the mosque committee members were happy as the government lifted the restrictions, allowing congregational prayers to take place without physical distancing as well as the return of mosque activities.

“Every one of us are really happy because this is a Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek’s tradition,” said committee member, Hazli.

“So, this tradition was interrupted for about two years because of Covid-19 but this year, all of us are thrilled to bring back this tradition in Kampung Baru.

“This tradition has been passed on by generations. It has been with us for almost 100 years now and every year we will try our best to keep this tradition going.”

Bubur lambuk is a traditional Malaysian porridge, which has a mix of herbs such as parsley and scallions along with hints of beef and shrimps, and it is a local’s favourite especially during Ramadan.

Hazli, who was giving away the bubur lambuk to the public last Thursday’s evening, said that this year’s reception has been encouraging.

They distributed the 3,500 packs of bubur lambuk in less than an hour that day.

“This porridge is very famous here in Kampung Baru. No matter what the situation, there will be people coming in to get a taste of this delicacy for their breaking of fast.

“Even though there’s a slight drizzle today, the reception is still strong. This is considered a normal situation for us every year,” Hazli said.

A motorist happily accepts his pack of ‘bubur lambuk’. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

This year, the porridge is given out to those who do a drive thru as well as walk-ins with the mosque committee opening up a distribution counter at the side of the road of the mosque.

Cooking for the masses

Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek head cook for the bubur lambuk team Adham Abdul Manan said they had to prepare 4,000 packs on a daily basis during Ramadan.

The 62-year-old, who has been part of the team for almost 20 years, said they needed 15 large pots to cook the porridge.

This process began after Subuh prayers at around 6.30am.

After the porridge was ready, a packing team pack the porridge and stored them for distribution in the evening after Asar prayers.

Out of that 4,000 packs, 500 were given to charity and government bodies and the rest were distributed to the public.

“For the cooking team, we have nine people on duty. So early in the morning, we usually start with eight pots, one person will have to man two pots at the same time.

“So, four people will be manning the pots while the other two will have to stand by the ingredients and the last person is in charge of all the vegetables,” Adham told Malay Mail.

When talking about the challenges, The Malaysian Royal Air Force retiree admits that at times, it could get really hot in the kitchen.

They were, however, able to divert their attention from the heat by having conversations and joking around among themselves.

The Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek will prepare 4,000 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ daily for the whole month of Ramadan. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

All-time favourite

Malay Mail took the opportunity to talk to some of the people who came for the porridge.

On that day, the mosque’s courtyard and roadside was filled with people lining up to get their hands on the bubur lambuk.

In fact, the all the packs were gone within 20 minutes of distribution that day.

Affendi Che Hussein from Sentul said he was in the neighbourhood to buy some break of fast food at the Jalan Raja Alang Ramadan bazaar when he remembered about the famous porridge.

“After performing my Asar prayers here at Masjid Jamek, I heard some of the attendees talking about the bubur lambuk, so I took the chance to line up and grab one.

“I’ve known about it for a while now and I’ve tried it before. It has such a rich history; I think it’s been around 100 years now.

“I’ve tried bubur lambuk from other places and the only difference is that the Kampung Baru’s bubur lambuk kept their tradition. In terms of the taste, the ingredients. It is the same until now.” Affendi said.

Mohd Aiman from Setapak said getting a pack was an annual activity for him.

“Every year, me and my friends come here to get a pack of the bubur lambuk.

“Because we work at MRT Kampung Baru, it's been like a routine for us to come here every Ramadan for the porridge.

“Plus, it’s really delicious compared to others, I think it's because of the mixed herbs inside,” he told Malay Mail.

Students of UniRazak volunteering at the Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

There were also around 30 students from the Universiti Tun Abdul Razak (UniRazak) that day who were volunteering with Masjid Jamek to help pack and distribute the porridge.

According to one of the students, Azim, those who volunteered that day were students from the UniRazak’s business administration and accounting faculties.

“What we’re doing right now follows the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad where He said that the reward of giving food to those who’re fasting is the same as the ones who’re fasting,” he said.

For those interested in a taste of the famous Kampung Baru’s bubur lambuk, the mosque committee will begin distribution at around 5pm daily for the rest of Ramadan.