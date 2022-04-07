Malaysians lambast woman on Twitter for calling lobster fried rice a ‘simple sahur meal’

The woman was criticised for showing off at a time when many Malaysians are facing economic hardship. ― Picture via Twitter/@cikgusuraya_ch

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 7 ― A woman on Twitter has been lambasted by Malaysians for describing lobster fried rice as a simple dish for sahur, the pre-dawn meal eaten by Muslims observing Ramadan.

While it is common for fasting Muslims to share snapshots of their meals, the Twitter user drew the ire of social media users for her extravagant meal.

“Just a simple menu for sahur this morning. Prawn fried rice. Feeling down, having sahur all alone,” she wrote.

The prawn in question turned out to be a lobster which she shared with followers through a photograph.

Simple saja Menu Sahur pagi ni. Nasi Goreng Udang.



Sayu hati, Sahur sendirian.. pic.twitter.com/uOq7nR1quP — 𝐂𝐢𝐤𝐠𝐮𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚 (@cikgusuraya_ch) April 2, 2022

Many ticked off the woman for her lack of modesty and humility during Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims around the world.

They explained that most Malaysians were unable to afford lobsters, especially the B40 group who are facing greater financial distress because of the pandemic.

Some ridiculed the woman’s sadness of eating alone, saying they were feeling down for not being able to afford such an expensive ingredient.

“So simple, some people only eat rice with eggs for sahur,” one person commented.

“If this is simple, where does rice and a fried egg fit in? Simple for kayangan (rich and well to do),” a second comment read.

“Just be careful. For those who are struggling, the price of one lobster can feed a family for a week,” another added.

Please keep what you are eating to urself. Please indulge the spirit of Ramadan. — raja rizal kamrul (@rajarizal6) April 3, 2022

Show off. — SepupuMimiPeri (@sepupumimiperi) April 4, 2022

Simple ???? — BOBDRQ (@BOBDRQ1) April 3, 2022

“We can’t even afford prawns,” said one person.

The post received 1,490 retweets and over 4,000 reactions.

The woman’s post comes at a time when Malaysians are still reeling from the economic impact of Covid-19 and rising cost of everyday ingredients.