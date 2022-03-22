Polish veterinarian rescues hundreds of animals trapped by war in Ukraine

Polish veterinarian Jakub Kotowicz risked his life to rescue hundreds of animals affected by the war in Ukraine. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― A Polish veterinarian has rescued hundreds of animals trapped by war in Ukraine.

Jakub Kotowicz, 32, has picked up around 200 cats and 60 dogs from Lviv, in three convoys, over the past two weeks, Metro reported.

Among his rescues were a dog with a bullet lodged in her spine and a pygmy goat with diseased legs.

In his latest trip, Kotowicz set off from Poland at noon on Tuesday and returned at 3am the next day.

“The journey from Lviv is one day and we crossed the border with a diplomatic pass but the queue from Ukraine was very long.”

“We bought two cars and paid £12,500 (RM69,221) for each of the cars.”

Kotowicz said the next rescue had been tentatively set for this week.

“There are three cars and eight people in this one.”

A wildlife photographer, who joined Kotowicz's rescue, said the animals often have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The 55-year-old photographer, who only gave his surname as Tadd, said he was just helping out.

“I don’t fear it, it is not some sort of bravado.”

“We are asking people in the UK to adopt Polish pets so they can make room for Ukrainian animals.”