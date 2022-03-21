Dog abandoned at US animal shelter after owners said it was gay for mounting another male dog

Fezco the dog has been abandoned at an animal shelter in North Carolina, US, as the owners claimed it was gay after it humped another male dog. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A dog in North Carolina, United States, is looking for a new home after its owners abandoned it at an animal shelter, claiming it was gay.

Fezco is now at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services after he mounted another male dog, The Mirror reported.

The dog is said to be about four to five years old.

He is described as weighing around 23 kilograms and likes being around people.

Fezco also likes other animals and is a "good boy".

The shelter is also looking for people to "step up" and care for him temporarily before he is adopted.

Quoting American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Daily Mail reported that mounting or thrusting can be part of normal play behaviour for pets and not necessarily indicative of their sexuality.

Puppies often mount playmates, people and toys until they reach sexual maturity, while neutered or spayed male or female dogs may continue to mount because they enjoy doing so.

In addition, dogs sometimes mount other animals 'to display social status or control'.



