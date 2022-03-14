Pregnant Malaysian wife gifts husband RM2m Lamborghini as reward for upcoming confinement

The cosmetics entrepreneur bought her husband the lavish sports car in exchange for his attention and assistance when their baby is born. — Screengrab from TikTok/@ayunieso

PETALING JAYA, March 14 — Most expectant mums tend to have an exhaustive list of items and chores to complete before the arrival of their little one.

But one Kelantanese woman took things to the next level by splurging on a RM2 million Lamborghini as a gift for her husband.

Mum-to-be, Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, wanted to reward her husband in advance for all the sleepless nights ahead of him, especially during her upcoming confinement that will last for 100 days.

The woman surprised her husband at a car dealership in Kuala Lumpur on Friday where she presented him with a Huracan Evo model in turquoise which she documented on TikTok.

In the clip, Ayuni blindfolded her husband before revealing the wallet-busting gift that was wrapped up in a giant red bow.

In shock, her husband was reduced to tears and hugged his wife to thank her for the lavish present.

“Our blessings have not stopped since we got married, he has taken such good care of me especially during my pregnancy,” the young mum told mStar.

“Apart from being thankful for his sacrifice, I’m gifting him this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement.”

Ayuni, who is scheduled to deliver her firstborn at the end of this month said she decided to buy the gift early because she won’t be able to go anywhere once her baby arrives.

She and her husband Weldan Zulkefli, 20, will be going back to her family home in Pasir Mas, Kelantan to observe the confinement period.

“According to my family’s tradition in Kelantan, the period is 100 days so that’s three months of my husband having to be in the kampung with me at my parents’ home,” she said.

The young entrepreneur who tied the knot in February 2021 is hoping for the best from her husband during her postpartum period.

“I’m expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there’s a huge possibility I will be having a Caesarean birth.

“Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband,” she said.

The cosmetics entrepreneur added that she wants her husband to clean their baby’s nappies and all the mess that comes with it.

“He’s fine with that because he has been cleaning after our cat all this while.

“He can stay awake at night because his business brain works better at night doing marketing.

“My husband has never slept until morning, I’m just worried when he stays up all night and sleeps during the day, that’s when our child will fuss about and when that happens, I have to wake him up to manage the baby,” she said.

Ayuni’ surprise video raked in one million views in under 24 hours on TikTok.

The businesswoman previously went viral when she forked out RM50,000 in one day where she purchased Louis Vuitton bags for her soon-to-be-born baby.

She also made waves on social media when she ‘craved’ a Lamborghini Aventador SV that’s worth RM3 million during her pregnancy.

Her husband fulfilled her wish when one of her TikTok clips gained 100,000 likes.