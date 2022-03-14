Aspiring Maltese politician offers women voters breast implants if he gets elected in country’s March 26 general election (VIDEO)

Aspiring Maltese politician Nazarene Bonnici is offering breast implants to women for their votes. — Screen capture from Instagram/ lovinmalta

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — An aspiring politician in Malta is promising women voters in the European country breast implants if he gets elected.

Nazarene Bonnici, an independent candidate contesting in the country’s general election on March 26, is proposing €4,000 (RM18,345) for any woman who gets the implants, Lovin Malta reported.

“If the population puts their faith in me as an independent MP I will give women a grant to get breast implants,” he reportedly said.

This is not the first time Bonnici is contesting in the election and he has been the butt of jokes during his campaigns although it is unclear how many times he has contested.

His story even inspired a Maltese film, Limestone Cowboy.

While some laughed at Bonnici’s proposal, he was also subject to criticism with voters decrying his pledge as sexist, chauvinistic and outdated.

Bonnici is not the first politician to offer boob jobs for their constituents during election campaigns.

Last June, a Mexican OnlyFans model-turned-politician also promised women voters free boob jobs if she successfully gets elected in the country’s polls.