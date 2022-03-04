Multidisciplinary exhibition on lives of fishermen at Hin Bus Depot, George Town this weekend

Visitors looking at the fishing apparatus exhibit at the Coastal Fishermen Exhibition at Hin Bus Depot in George Town, Penang, March 4, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — What is it like to be a fisherman?

Hit up The Coastal Fishers of Sungai Batu exhibition at Hin Bus Depot to find out. The exhibition is the result of a year-long research on the daily lives of fishermen in Sungai Batu.

A collaborative effort by Jaringan Ekologi dan Iklim (JEDI), Sungai Batu Fishermen’s Unit and the Department of Fisheries, the exhibition will feature all things related to the lifestyle of the Sungai Batu fishermen from the types of catch, the equipment used and even the fishermen themselves. Visitors looking at the fishing apparatus exhibit at the Coastal Fishermen Exhibition at Hin Bus Depot in George Town, Penang, March 4, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Project coordinator and JEDI vice president Andrew Han said three fishermen from Sungai Batu will also be on site during the two-day exhibition to interact with visitors.

“The planning of this exhibition involved the entire committee of the Sungai Batu Fishermen’s Unit which consists of eight fishermen and three have taken time off to be available during the exhibition,” he said. Project Coordinator for the Coastal Fishermen Exhibition Andrew Han is pictured with one of his installation in his exhibition at Hin Bus Depot in George Town, Penang, March 4, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The Sungai Batu Fishermen’s Unit is one of four coastal fishing communities located at southern Penang island and it is also one of Penang’s oldest fishing communities.

Han said the exhibition is not only to raise awareness of the lives of fishermen but also to help coastal fishermen in capacity building.

“This is an opportunity for them to raise new and young leaders among their community because of the roles and responsibilities given to them during the exhibition such as public speaking, interacting with people and demonstrating their knowledge about the sea,” he said.

Apart from the exhibition, there will also be a forum discussing the future of Penang’s seafood by the head of Sungai Batu Fishermen’s Unit Zakaria Ismail, and a seafood business owner, Syahifah Hawa.

The forum will be held at the exhibition space at 3.30pm on Saturday (March 5).

There will be a free screening of the documentary “Fish & Men” on Sunday which looks at how consumer demand drives the global seafood economy.

“We have held this exhibition before, once at the Sungai Batu Fishermen’s Unit and the second time at the public beach at Pantai Teluk Bayu,” he said.

He said they decided to hold a two-day exhibition at Hin Bus Depot during the weekend as it is the best time to get crowds to visit the exhibition.

After the exhibition ends, he said they plan to upload all data and resources from the exhibition onto their website for the public to view at any time.

Entrance is free but those who wish to attend the free film screening must register here.

For inquiries about the exhibition, email [email protected] or call 016-487 4550 or 016-654 7168.

For more information about JEDI, visit their website here.