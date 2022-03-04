Cat cafe in Ukraine remains open despite the country being attacked by Russia

A cat cafe in Lviv, Ukraine remains open despite the country being attacked by Russia as they wanted to provide a safe space for people to stop by. — Picture via Facebook/ Cat Cafe

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — A cat cafe in Lviv, Ukraine has insisted on remaining open despite the country being attacked by Russia.

The Cat Cafe Lviv owner Serhii Oliinyk said they wanted to provide a safe space for people to stop by.

“We currently have fewer regular visitors, but there are people who have come from other cities and need hot food and positive emotions,” Oliinyk was reported as saying by The Dodo.

“There are three large rooms in our cafe, two of which are located in the basement, so in case of an air raid warning, there is a safe shelter for our guests and cats.”

Oliinyk said he has a small team of people who have been working with him for several years and have become his closest friends.

“The cats have also gotten used to these people, who help to take care of them and who play with them when there are few guests, because our fluffy residents love people’s attention.”

The cafe’s 20 cats love to greet visitors and hang out with them while they enjoy a meal or just relax for a while.

The cats, said Oliinyk, had been living in the cafe since they were four months old.

“They are like family,” he said, adding that they would not be leaving the country.

“This was the only place where we could see ourselves in the future.”