Cyprus-based adult website and social network company gives employees masturbation breaks via high tech pods

A Cyprus-based adult website and social network company is giving employees masturbation breaks as part of its work perk.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — An adult website and social network company is giving their employees masturbation breaks as part of their work perk.

Stripchat, which has some 200 workers, introduced four high-tech pods that come with masturbation accessories at its Cyprus office, Daily Star reported.

Each pod comes with Oculus Quest VR headset and 4K LED screen to enjoy live VR adult cams, as well as lotion, lube and tissues.

Employees are given 30-minute to masturbate during work hours, as part of its move to “provide current and attract new employees with a safe, comfortable space to rub one out”.

After construction is complete, the custom pods will appear as large black spheres with a chair inside for the user to sit back and relax in.

The pods are also available for leasing at US$50,000 (RM209,600) for six months and it comes with a VIP subscription of its platform.

Adult film maker Erika Lust last May gave her workers daily masturbation breaks to help them relieve lockdown stress.

Lust had introduced the scheme to help her 36 workers feel less “agitated” during the pandemic.

The erotic director, who runs Barcelona-based company Erika Lust Films, even set-up a private “masturbation station” for staff members to do their thing in the office.