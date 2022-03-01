Videos of the exploded remains of a Lamborghini to be sold as NFTs

The remains of this Lamborghini will be sold as NFT, in the form of small videos. — Picturea via Twitter/SHL0MS

NEW YORK, March 1 — An unconventional art project has just seen an artist blow up a Lamborghini Huracan and then collected 999 more or less burnt pieces. After filming them one by one, he decided to put these little video clips up for auction in the form of NFTs.

For the successful bidders, it will be a possibility to own one of these videos, accompanied by its unique and nonfungible digital certificate, illustrating a spare part burned, deformed or even unrecognizable.

More than 100 people participated in the project, all of whom were awarded an NFT. That’s why there are actually only 888 left to sell. To participate in the auction, you will have to log in from your cryptocurrency wallet and then bid exclusively in Ethereum. Note that the sale, which was initially scheduled to take place on February 25, has been postponed to a date yet to be announced, given the events currently taking place in Ukraine.

This performance is the work of a protest artist, Shl0ms, whose aim is to denounce through this work the dizzying speculation which at the moment surrounds the world of NFTs. It remains to be seen if the artist will be able to pay back his expenses; the Lamborghini Huracan cost US$250,000 (RM1 million).

Check out the procedure for bidding: car.shl0ms.com — ETX Studio