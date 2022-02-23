Giant Hypermarket Watch: Spruce up your home this weekend with these affordable cleaning products

Grab these amazing cleaning products to give your home that extra shine it needs. — Picture by Burst

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Thinking of getting some affordable cleaning products to remove dirty stains from the floor and even your clothes?

Worry not as Giant has got you covered with its Meadows Home Floor Cleaner, priced at RM9.30 for a two-litre bottle.

Get these affordable floor detergent and clothes detergent at a good price. — Picture courtesy of Giant

You can also grab Daia’s Smart Liquid Detergent Refill which is priced at RM8.85 as compared to its net price of RM11.95.

If you want your home to smell amazing, you definitely want to purchase Glade’s Autospray Twin Pack that is priced at RM24.90 compared to its net price of RM30.60.

The Glade's Autospray Twin Pack is a must buy at an affordable price to always keep your house smell good. — Picture courtesy of Giant

These deals are part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which means “lower prices for longer” that includes savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The campaign covers daily essentials across selected fresh and grocery items and aims to help Malaysians save their ringgit especially through these tough times brought on by the pandemic.

