LGBT identification hits US high of 7.1pc as Gen Z comes of age, survey shows

According to a survey, the proportion of US adults identifying as LGBT has increased to a high of 7.1 per cent. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 ― The proportion of US adults identifying as LGBT has increased to a high of 7.1 per cent, double the figure from 2012 when Gallup first started measuring it, reflecting a generational shift, the polling firm said yesterday.

“Young adults are coming of age, including coming to terms with their sexuality or gender identity, at a time when Americans increasingly accept gays, lesbians and transgender people, and LGBT individuals enjoy increasing legal protection,” it said in a statement.

Gallup asks Americans whether they personally identified as straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual, as part of the demographic information it collects on all its phone surveys.

Respondents can also volunteer any other orientation or gender identity. Among 12,000 people surveyed in the 2021 data, 86.3 per cent said they were straight or heterosexual, while 6.6 per cent did not offer an answer.

The survey began in 2012, when the percentage identifying as LGBT was 3.5 per cent, and it has been steadily rising since.

A breakdown reveals the higher prevalence of LGBT identities among the youngest adults compared with the older generations they are replacing.

Overall, 20.8 per cent or one-in-five Generation Z Americans who have reached adulthood ― those born between 1997 and 2003 ― identified as LGBT.

That is roughly double the figure for millennials ― defined here as born between 1981 to 1996 ― at 10.5 per cent.

Among Generation X (1965-1980) the percentage was 4.2, for Baby Boomers (1946-1964) it was 2.6, and for Traditionalists ― defined as those born before 1946 and sometimes called the Silent Generation ― it was 0.8.

Gen Z adults made up seven per cent of the 2017 data, but by 2021 accounted for 12 per cent as more attained adulthood.

Since the survey began, the percentage of Traditionalists, Boomers, and Gen X identifying as LGBT had held steady, with a modest uptick seen among millennials.

But the percentage of Gen Z who are LGBT nearly doubled since 2017, when only a small slice of that generation were adults.

“Should that trend within Gen Z continue, the proportion of US adults in that generation who say they are LGBT will grow even higher once all members of the generation reach adulthood,” Gallup said in a statement.

For the first time, the firm recorded how many identified with each LGBT category.

More than half of LGBT Americans, or 57 per cent, said they were bisexual ― equivalent to four percent of all US adults.

The next leading LGBT identity was gay, at 21 per cent, lesbian at 14 per cent, 10 per cent transgender, and four per cent something else such as queer or same-gender-loving. ― AFP