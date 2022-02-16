Petaling Jaya waxer dismayed over unhygienic customers, takes to Twitter to vent her frustrations

Cinta hopes that Malaysians will clean their private parts before heading for waxing service. — Pexels.com pic

PETALING JAYA, February 16 — A beautician from Petaling Jaya is angered by the fact that many of her customers who come for her waxing service, choose to not clean their private parts.

Taking it to Twitter, she wrote, “Please respect. I do waxing service for both men and women.

“But first, please clean your private parts,” she wrote.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the waxer, who wants to be identified as ‘Cinta’, said that she has met many people — irrespective of gender and age — who choose to not clean although she would offer them wet tissues.

“Both men and women from all age groups don’t know the importance of cleaning first so that waxers like me can be comfortable doing our jobs.

“And I don’t usually tell them off as I don’t want to appear rude.

“Sometimes, I would tell them to properly scrub and clean their bodies only after they’ve finished the service.”

Cinta, who works as a part-time said that she doesn’t mind if any of her customers are hairy, as long as they take the first step to clean their body parts first.

“Yesterday, I just lost it and had to post it on Twitter.

“I’ve been doing this for the past three years and you’ll be surprised at how both genders choose to be ignorant.

“It’s so simple to just clean first before undergoing a proper waxing service,” she said.

Many were surprised that Malaysians were capable of not prioritising their hygiene while others were simply disgusted.

