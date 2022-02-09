Giant Hypermarket Watch: Get hold of cheaper potato buns and basmati rice this week

This week, you can grab a bag of five kilogrammes of MEADOWS Basmati Rice for only RM28.00 along with a pack of nine pieces of Giant’s Potato Buns for RM3.00 only. — picture courtesy of Giant

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Breads and rice are known to be staple food for most Malaysians.

And there are many ways to consume and prepare both types of food.

Just walk along the aisles of a supermarket to get an idea of this and this week, as part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign, there are special deals on one of their Basmati Rice products along with their potato buns.

For a pack of nine pieces of potato buns (30 grammes) will now cost you only RM3.00 compared to its regular price of RM4.20.

You can also get the five kilogramme Meadows Basmati Rice for only RM28.00 (previously priced at RM29.00).

The HLRLL campaign also includes special deals on 460 of Giant’s new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The campaign which covers everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items also aims to help Malaysians save up on their ringgit especially through these tough times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To help Malaysians get the most out of their savings on grocery shopping trips, Malay Mail will feature the best Giant HLRLL deals from now until March 2022 so be sure to check our website every Wednesday and Friday to find out what’s on offer.