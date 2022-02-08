Petaling Jaya bridal shop owner wows social media after underwater photoshoot for latest dress (VIDEO)

Among Nazeyra's poses underwater to promote her latest bridal costume. — Screen capture via TikTok/eyrafadz

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Petaling Jaya bridal shop owner Nazeyra Fadzaauny found a creative way to promote her latest bridal gown — by wearing it for an underwater photoshoot.

Her underwater photoshoot went viral after she braved the deep waters armed with her diving skills.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Nazeyra who hails from Perak said that it was her husband’s idea for her to model the latest bridal outfit with the underwater photoshoot since she had an advanced diving certification.

“I had many doubts about doing it at first as it was during the monsoon season and the waters might be rough especially in Pulau Tioman where the photoshoot was held.

“But it was low tide and I managed to dive down to a depth of 2.7 metres as compared to the usual four metres.

“Plus, I had my husband with me along with my driving instructor and scuba diving photographer so I knew that I was in safe hands.”

Nazeyra added that most of the time during the photoshoot, she didn’t use oxygen tanks as she wanted to train on her breathing techniques.

So each time during the photoshoot, she could only hold her breath for only 10 seconds and had to think of various poses during that time.

“It was funny because in some of the videos, I wasn’t ready to pose yet but the photographer still took the photos.

“I had to wear a diving outfit plus the bridal outfit — and all of that weighed three kilograms but I managed to somehow after undergoing a lot of practice.

“The photoshoot was a lot of fun as it was my first time doing it and it helped strengthen my breathing techniques.”

Asked whether many were interested in buying the bridal gown after the impressive photoshoot, she said that many who were impressed with the photos were also interested in buying the gown.

Many commented saying that they admired the photoshoot while some were tickled by Nazeyra’s underwater poses.