Giant Hypermarket Watch: Now’s the perfect time to stock up on instant noodles for those cravings

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Instant noodles have always been a go-to food for Malaysians, be it a late-night craving or an evening snack.

It’s easy to prepare and fun to improvise with too as you can add almost anything onto it such as slices of meat, chicken, fish, or even assorted vegetables.

Plus, instant noodles are ideal if you’re looking to stock up on dry food as it can last for months.

This week, Giant is offering a special promotional price for not just one but two of their instant noodles range products.

Get a pack of four of MI SEDAAP Mi Goreng Jumbo for only RM4.80 and a pack of five MEADOWS Instant Noodles for only RM3.00. ― Picture courtesy of Giant

A pack of four of MI SEDAAP Mi Goreng Jumbo (139 grammes) is only RM4.80 compared to its net price of RM5.30.

Meanwhile, for only RM3.00, you can get a pack of five MEADOWS Instant Noodles (77 grammes) which come in two flavours; curry and chicken.

These amazing deals are part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which means “lower prices for longer” that includes savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The campaign which covers daily essentials across selected fresh and grocery items aims to help Malaysians save their ringgit especially through these tough times brought on by the pandemic.

