UK man attacks girlfriend for finding Cristiano Ronaldo unattractive, sentenced to jail for four years

A UK man was sentenced to four years of jail for attacking his girlfriend after she found professional football star, Cristiano Ronaldo unattractive. ― Picture courtesy of Pexels and Instagram/ Cristiano Ronaldo

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― A man in the United Kingdom was sentenced to four years of jail by the Newcastle Crown Court after he attacked his girlfriend for not finding professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo attractive.

According to Daily Star, the incident took place in June last year while the couple were talking and watching a football video.

The boyfriend, Ross Flynn had asked his partner at-that-time, whether she finds the Manchester United player more attractive than her now-deceased ex.

Things began turning sideways for the girlfriend after she said that she preferred her ex over the Portuguese star which has resulted in Flynn deliberately punching her in the face.

The victim then retreated to the bedroom and was sitting on the bed when Flynn came in and struck her again multiple times.

According to the prosecutor Omar Ahmad, the victim felt three or four extremely hard punches to the back of her head during the assault.

“He asked who is better looking, Cristiano Ronaldo or your ex.

“My ex before him (died because of) suicide and I said I don’t find Cristiano Ronaldo attractive, so I said my ex and he started hitting me.

“He went to say how dare you say your ex is better looking than Cristiano Ronaldo — that means I am not better looking than your ex,” the woman was recorded saying when she contacted the police.

The victim also tried to explain to Flynn that Ronaldo was just not her type, but it fell on deaf ears.

Although Flynn was arrested and was released on bail in less than two months, Flynn was arrested again after he once again attacked the victim, this time by kicking her in the face.

The victim suffered a broken nose along with a deviated septum as well as bruises and cuts and swellings.

Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced Flynn to four years in jail with an additional year on licence.

Flynn, who admitted to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, was also reported to have three similar previous convictions.

“(The victim) said throughout the relationship you were angry and controlling and you would accuse her of cheating.

“She used to use social media on a regular basis, but you made her delete her social media so she could not speak with anyone else that way.

“The violence became more regular and worse. You have been identified as a very high risk to any female you have an intimate relationship with,” Judge Mallet said before passing the sentence.