London and Paris come out tops as cities that watched the most PornHub in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― London and Paris have been found to be cities that watch the most adult content channel PornHub.

In a report by LookFantastic, PornHub was searched 4,090,000 monthly by people in both cities last year, Daily Star reported.

“When it comes to PornHub, London and Paris are the sites’ biggest fans.

“Each month, they both rake in a staggering 4,090,000 searches for the site,” the report read.

Following closely behind are New York and Los Angeles, with 3,350,000 monthly searches while Milan, Sydney, Rome and Houston has 2,740,000 monthly searches.

Melbourne and Madrid also came in the top 10 list with 830,000 monthly searches.

America, meanwhile, was found to be “the most sexually aware country”.

Asides from major cities in the US searching the most for ‘sexual wellness’, their sexual wellness score was also ramped up by their avid use of OnlyFans.

Russia, known for being conservative, also came in the top 10 of most sexually aware countries while the Netherlands, a country known for being very open about sex came in at the lower end of the spectrum at ninth placing.

A sex expert was also quoted in the report as advising people to be careful when accessing porn sites.

Cameron Long-tel, from intimate lifestyle company Lelo, said if one watches too much porn, they could become desensitised because their receptors would start to be unable to differentiate between performance and reality.