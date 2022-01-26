This American start-up has plans for your old underwear

The Parade brand collects your underwear to offer them a second life as part of a piece of furniture, a carpet, a sound insulator, or bedding. — Picture via Instagram/Parade

NEW YORK, Jan 26 — While consumers’ buying habits have significantly changed recently in regards to secondhand clothing, it’s still not easy to resell, let alone buy, used underwear.

To address this issue head on, American start-up Parade has launched a nationwide recycling programme to collect used underwear including panties and thongs and turn them into furniture, carpet, and insulation.

What should you do with your used underwear? At a time when recycling, upcycling, and secondhand clothes are taking root in consumers’ wardrobes, the underwear issue persists.

Reselling a sweater or dress on a second-hand platform isn’t exactly the same thing as sorting out your used underwear... Because these are items that, once worn, are not really appreciated in a second life.

To remedy this, and help reduce textile waste generated by this sector, an American brand is presenting a recycling programme of a new kind: “Second Life by Parade.”

In partnership with specialised company TerraCycle, the Parade brand recovers your underwear thanks to biodegradable recycling kits, then sends them to TerraCycle so that they can be shredded, then recycled into some surprising new products.

Your boxers, briefs, thongs and panties will be transformed into rugs, soundproofing materials, furniture, and even bedding. In return, customers will receive a 20 per cent discount on Parade’s sustainable products.

More concretely, you just have to order a free kit and fill it with used underwear or underwear you’re not wearing.

However be aware that the brand is not yet taking swimwear or bras. They accept items from all brands, but they must be washed. This is an important detail.

The two partners take care of the rest, and allow you to get your discount in exchange. Note that the service is only available in the United States.

To find out more: Yourparade.com. — ETX Studio