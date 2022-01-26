The catsuit is the new star of social media

Kim Kardashian has helped make the catsuit the new social network star. — Picture via Instagram/Kim Kardashian

NEW YORK, Jan 26 — Popularised by Kim Kardashian, who sported one of the most extravagant versions imaginable at the last Met Gala, the catsuit has become in a few weeks’ time one of the most coveted pieces on social networks. While some fans are giving it a sophisticated style, ultra-fitted from head to toe, others are choosing sportswear versions for a more casual everyday look.

Often it takes just one step for a trend to move from the red carpet to social media, and the catsuit has just taken that step. This all-in-one suit which, like a leotard, hugs the female form, has seen its popularity soar in recent weeks, to the point of displacing the classic little black dress. But ordinary mortals like us aren’t daring to don the most glamorous, totally form-fitting versions, but rather its casual counterpart, which is much more practical to wear in everyday life.

At the last Met Gala, Kim Kardashian made a sensation in a full body suit by Balenciaga, getting, as usual, a host of accolades from the public as well as more critical comments. Since then, the former reality TV star has made multiple appearances in a variety of styles of catsuits, even slipping on a nearly transparent pink lace rendition, which got near unanimous approval on social. And it didn’t take long for TikTok to take to the trend with passion.

On the social network, the hashtag #catsuit already counts no less than 155 million views, while the terms #latexcatsuit count nearly 100 million. The fashion piece has become in just a few months a must-have in women’s wardrobes. Global fashion search platform Stylight* has even observed a 920 per cent jump in clicks on the garments compared to the same period last year. A finding that isn’t that surprising when we take into account the fact that the catsuit can be adapted to all styles, all ages, and even all genders, depending on how it is worn.

Focusing on this year’s top trends, Stylight also reports increased interest in oversized accessories, checkerboard print, feathers, subversive basics and the ballet-core aesthetic including a boom in searches for tulle skirts and ballerina heels.

*Stylight’s report is based on analysis of the shopping and search behavior of the 160 million annual online shoppers on Stylight. The platform compared clicks on different product categories between December 1, 2021 and January 10, 2022 with those of the previous year, and examined search interest on Google during the same period as well as views on TikTok for the hashtags mentioned in this report. — ETX Studio