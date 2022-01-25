Liverpool university student loses nipples after taking up dare to freeze them with deodorant

The student said he was dared by his schoolmates four years ago to empty two cans of deodorant onto his nipples.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — A university student in Liverpool, UK, lost his nipples after his schoolmates froze them with two cans of deodorant.

The 19-year-old unidentified student said he was dared by his schoolmates four years ago to empty two cans of deodorant onto his nipples, Liverpool Echo reported.

“At first it’s just cold. It’s not really a big thing. And then it starts to burn and you’re just there waiting for it to finish.”

“It was fine, it was all fine. Then the boy who was actually freezing my nipples, he flicked both my nipples. And that’s when the nipples fell off,” he reportedly said, describing the nipples looked like a wart.

Looking back, the teenager said he would do it again if he was back in that changing room now.

But he does urge caution for anyone considering freezing their nipples.

“I put myself in this position because I accepted the dare.”

“Now that I look back on it, it’s just like, it’s stupid, it happened. Now I’ve got no nipples.”