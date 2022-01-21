Wedding dresses are being reinvented for a more sustainable future (VIDEO)

Could you wear your wedding dress on a regular basis? ― Shutterstock pic

MADRID, Jan 21 ― A wedding dress is often referred to as the dress of a lifetime. Yet most wedding dresses spend most of their time in a garment bag, hanging on a hanger, in the back of a closet ... A sad fate for an item which is selected with great time and care, being tried on, compared, and altered. And thus it's a piece of clothing that, in essence, has a considerable impact on the environment. Today, the industry is trying to reinvent itself to make the wedding dress a more sustainable piece, whether through new materials or innovative services.

While the wedding industry has been slow to embrace sustainability, it is now trying to catch up with new alternatives for bridal wear. Brands like Reformation and Mother of Pearl are now choosing more sustainable production and materials that have less impact for the planet. Others, such as Pronovias, have also launched new ranges better adapted to consumers' new concerns. But the bridal fashion specialist has now gone even further with an initiative that should appeal to many.

We all know now that the more we wear our clothes, the less impact they have on the planet, although it is also important to look into the way they were designed and produced. But, in essence, a wedding dress, worn for a single occasion, is among the least sustainable pieces of a woman's lifelong wardrobe. Pronovias has looked into this issue and is now offering a service that transforms your wedding dress into an everyday garment, well, perhaps not everyday but something you'll wear at least on several more occasions.

Called “Second Life”, the Spanish group's service takes the form of a collection of wedding dresses, designed to be transformed after the big day. Voluminous, long, ultra sophisticated ... Each dress in the collection can be transformed into a more discreet garment that can be worn for a special occasion or an evening outing throughout your life.

Pronovias already offers more than 50 transformable dresses. Simply select one of the models in the boutique for your big day, then have it altered free of charge after the wedding to give it a second life. ― ETX Studio