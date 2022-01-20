Japanese couple break into school to get contraband seized 40 years ago

A Japanese couple waited for forty years before breaking into their former school last week to retrieve a contraband seized by a teacher. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 ― A couple waited for 40 years before breaking into their former junior high school in Mikasa, Hokkaido to retrieve a contraband belonging to one of them.

The contraband had been confiscated by a teacher.

The unidentified 63-year-old man and 58-year-old woman, who were drunk, broke into the school last week when the school was closed for winter break, SoraNews24 reported.

According to the portal, the duo managed to gain entrance into the school’s staff room but an employee who was at the premises heard them talking loudly and called the police to report the intruders.

Oblivious to the approach of law enforcement, the couple was still at the school when officers arrived on the scene and arrested them for trespassing.

It was not immediately known what the contraband was.

When questioned, the man said he hoped to get the teacher's contact information in the school's files and to personally ask the teacher to return the seized item.

It is unclear what happened to the couple following their arrest.