Face cream made of semen is New York beauty blogger’s secret to flawless skin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A New York beauty blogger has shared that the secret to her flawless skin is from using semen as her face cream.

Kelly Zolanski was inspired to use the bodily fluid after watching a video about its nutrients and protein, Daily Star reported.

The 26-year-old, who gets her supply of semen from a friend, said she mixes the semen with moisturiser for a smoother application, and it goes “flakey” when dry.

In a clip shared on her social media, Zolanski showed followers how she applies the cream onto her skin while commenting on its illuminating effects and saying it smells weird.

The video has since been viewed more than 3.3 million times with more than 299,300 likes and 11,800 comments.

Zolanski said her semen cream is a cheap, homemade alternative to expensive brands.

“I keep it in a jar in the fridge. I live alone so no one will need to see it when they’re making breakfast,” she reportedly said.

Despite drawing benefits from it, Zolanski is cautiously recommending the product to brighten skin, as she fears it could cause a “bad reaction” for some.

“I am not encouraging it in case people are allergic to it. Some people might have a breakdown or bad reaction,” she said, adding that singles may also have a problem getting supply of semen.

Quoting Medical News Today, the portal reported that although semen may provide skin benefits, there is little evidence to support this.

There is also no scientific evidence to support the use of semen as a treatment for acne.