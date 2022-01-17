TikTok star says that ‘pretty privilege’ has hindered her from making friends with girls (VIDEO)

Savannah has been blighted by pretty privilege since young and that has not helped her in making new friendships. — Screengrab via tiktok/arianasavannah

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — A woman has claimed to have ‘pretty privilege’ and that has hindered her from making friends with girls since she was young.

Pretty privilege is defined as people who are more attractive based on societal beauty standards and are granted more opportunities as compared to regular people.

Amassing a total of 50,000 followers on TikTok, the woman Ariana Savannah told Mirror UK that her life is blighted by pretty privilege and that she has been struggling to make friends.

“There’s also a bad side that nobody talks about, and I’m going to talk about my experience as a woman.

“I don’t have many girlfriends.

“And it’s something I’ve struggled with for a long time and I’ve never really understood why.”

She added that girls would often admire her and compliment her for her good looks and sometimes even make plans to hang out with her.

But then, many would fail to turn up and meet her.

“Then the time comes around and I’m always left out and talked about poorly behind my back.

“It doesn’t make sense because I’m always being so kind and so genuine,” she said.

Savannah said that she has opened up about being unable to make friends in university to her parents and they told her that she intimidates people because of her looks.

She admitted that many girls dislike her even without meeting her.

As a result of many girls not liking her, her group of friends have always been boys.