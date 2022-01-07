Russia to send repeat paedophiles to the Arctic region to serve sentence

Russia is set to send repeat paedophiles to the Arctic region to serve their sentence after a five-year-old girl was raped and killed recently. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Russia is set to amend its laws that will allow it to automatically jail repeat paedophiles for life in harsh polar prisons after a five-year-old was found raped and killed recently.

The country's parliamentary speaker said convicts found guilty of sexually abusing children will serve their sentences in hard labour penal colonies in the Arctic, where they could be forced to work in Siberian mines, Daily Star reported.

The new legislation is being pushed through after a horrific case this week where a girl was abducted by a paedophile and his lover, then raped and stabbed to death.

According to the portal, Veronika Nikolayeva had been playing near her mother's workplace in Kostroma, and a video showed how she was snatched.

The helpless girl “struggled and fought back” but passersby did not pay attention to her distress and the men took her to their hostel.

Her body was later found in a duffel bag as the suspects, named Denis Gerasimov, 44, and Vadim Belyakov, 24, planned to dispose of her body.

Both men had confessed to her murder.

Parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said one of the detained men was a former convicted paedophile.

“Let's do everything for the law on life sentences for paedophiles to be adopted in January.”

He also supported calls of sending all paedophiles to polar regions to serve their sentence.

“Those convicted for such crimes should serve life sentences in the harshest conditions - in the extreme north (of Russia) or in mines.

“These b******s should undergo the hardest labour, so they remember the crimes they committed every day — and regret them.”

They “cannot be called human”, he said, while his colleague Alexander Khinstein proposed all sex attackers released from jail should wear electronic tags.