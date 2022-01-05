Delay at Kajang MRT Line causes irate commuters to share videos of crowded trains, stations while Rapid KL apologises (VIDEO)

Delay at the Kajang MRT Line has triggered furious commuters to share photos and videos of crowded MRT and MRT stations on social media. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ AskRapidKL

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Videos and photos of crowded trains and MRT stations have been circulating across social media this morning as the Kajang MRT Line was delayed.

Public transport provider and MRT operator, Rapid KL apologised for the inconvenience and stated in a statement that the delay was due to technical issues at the Phileo Damansara MRT Station.

“The delay was caused by a number 22 train which experienced technical difficulties while approaching the Phileo Damansara MRT Station.

“Our operators have since activated our alternate service plan by using another route between the Phileo Damansara station and Semantan station,” they wrote in the statement.

The MRT operators also said that commuters from Kwasa Sentral would need to get off and get an intermediary train at Phileo Damansara Station to the Semantan Station.

Users coming from Kajang would need to get on an intermediary train at the Semantan Station to Phileo Damansara Station.

This situation caused the movement of the train to become slower and stop longer on the platform.

Furious commuters, some who were late for work because of the delay, took to Rapid KL’s customer support account on Twitter to share videos and photos of the situation.

From kwasa sentral to phileo damansara, took 1 hour 20 minutes.

Now those want to head to KL needs to switch to another platform. And here's the situation 🤦🏻 ♂️ pic.twitter.com/uR2SnJXm2n — AndrewCwK (@AndrewCwK47) January 5, 2022

Twitter user AndrewCwk tweeted that it took him about one hour and 20 minutes to get from Kwasa Sentral station to Phileo Damansara and he also shared a video of a crowded MRT station.

Twitter user nafisharahim shared a photo of the situation at Kwasa Sentral MRT Station this morning where commuters can be seen lining up until the staircase.

ni sampai bawah dah ni. kau nak suruh org beratur mana lagi pic.twitter.com/FmYTciC8jw — fishie (@nafisharahim) January 5, 2022

Aside from the prolonged delay, commuters also raise their concern regarding the breach of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) at some stations and MRTs as there was no social distancing at some of the stations and inside the MRTs.

Twitter user AfdzalAqil who claimed he was stuck for two hours tweeted a photo of a crowded MRT along with the tweet ‘Covid-19 is afraid of us.’

While user Haze Abdul Official shared another photo of a stuffed MRT along with the tweet ‘the virus sends their regards.’

Mac sardin. No control over crowd for SOP COVID. @AskRapidKL you should be responsible for this !!!! pic.twitter.com/AwR3SDQtZB — Khalieff Fathiee (@KhalieffF) January 5, 2022

Although Rapid KL has issued their apologies on Twitter, some social media users were not convinced.

“Apology without any intention or effort to fix the mistakes is useless.

“We as customers would like to see more improvement from Rapid KL’s maintenance to avoid incidents like this happening again in the future,” tweeted user theevilwithinme.

2 hours stuck ggaf. Covid is afraid of us @AskRapidKL pic.twitter.com/VJ0wckNTLb — RAJOO (@AfdzalAqil) January 5, 2022

“The problem couldn’t be solved with just an apology.

“Please state what are your next course of actions to ensure similar incidents never recur. If not, how can we have faith in Rapid KL?” user WatchThisSheng tweeted.

In a more recent update, Rapid KL has tweeted that all of their technical problems at the Kajang MRT Line have been rectified and operations are running as per usual.