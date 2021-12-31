No longer seeing eye to eye with your best friend? There are therapy sessions for that

If a disagreement with a friend goes on for a long time, is it necessary to consult a professional in order to work out a reconciliation? ― Shutterstock pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ATLANTA, Dec 31 ― Communication is essential in a relationship, even more so if it's a relationship between besties. And so when this communication suffers from a breakdown, a friendship can be fractured, even lost. To avoid this extreme, there is a solution: therapy between friends.

Break-ups are a staple feature of every romantic comedy. But how do you deal when a break-up threatens a friendship? In NPR podcast “Invisibilia: Therapy, with Friends,” psychologist Esther Perel helps two “best friends” get back together.

If a disagreement with a friend goes on for a long time, is it necessary to consult a professional in order to work out a reconciliation? While it may seem like a silly question, it's become particularly crucial in times of pandemic, when the boundaries are constantly changing. In an article published in MIC, journalist Tracey Anne Duncan asks this question: “Should friends go to therapy?

According to Shontel Cargill, an Atlanta-based psychotherapist who specialises in friendship interviewed by HelloGiggles, “many of the issues that commonly arise in our romantic relationships-communication breakdowns and feelings of betrayal or neglect-can also come up in our friendships.”

What if I don't get along with my best friend anymore?

After many years of friendship or following a major disagreement, the relationship may be strained and communication can be challenging. Psychologist Nicole Sbordone advises showing your friend that you are invested in your relationship by checking in and even inviting them to join you in a therapy session. “Just doing so can mean a lot and show your friends that you care,” the expert told Mic.

Going to therapy with your best friend doesn't necessarily guarantee successful reconciliation if the breaking point is crossed, but a session can also bring closure to a relationship. In the case of the podcast by psychologist Esther Perel, the two friends seem to be on the right track to rebuilding their relationship. The psychologist believes that the conversation they had relieved many tensions and could facilitate future conversations that would enable them to rekindle their friendship. ― ETX Studio