Malaysian artist donates RM1,000 through sale of artworks to support PJ gurdwara’s flood relief initiatives

Ong drew characters that were requested by clients to support the flood relief initiatives. ― Picture via Ong Chii Huey

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 ― Malaysian freelance artist Ong Chii Huey was moved to sell artworks to raise funds for flood victims after seeing many artists come forward to do the same.

Hi everyone! In light of the recent floods in Malaysia, I'm opening up 5 commission slots of portrait icons to raise funds to donate. Please DM or reply to this tweet to claim a commission slot. #DaruratBanjir pic.twitter.com/em2R57CkdG — Skyler (@skylerchui) December 27, 2021

Also inspired by the heartwarming initiatives of many ordinary Malaysians he put up a Twitter post offering to sell portrait pieces for US$50 (RM209) each where all proceeds will be donated to the PJ gurdwara.

Within a few hours, the PJ-born freelance artist had received five requests asking him to do customised portrait pieces and had collected RM1,000.

“My friends and siblings were helping out with the packing, donating and handing out of food distribution in the PJ gurdwara.

“I wasn’t physically able to help and I wanted to contribute in my own capacity so I turned to my creativity and my artworks."

“All the drawings were done on live-streaming platform Twitch,” Ong told Malay Mail.

He said that some paintings were based on video game Minecraft while others were random portrait artworks of their loved ones.

“The icons I paint are based on what my clients request ― it can be of existing character, original design, or photograph of their choosing.

“And I do loose style painting where the way of painting is more free, closer to the sketch that I initially make

“As an artist, I started this initiative to raise awareness and encourage his international and local followers to help contribute in whatever way possible."