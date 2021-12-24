Maxis step up disaster relief efforts to assist flood victims in affected states

Flood victims wading through the floods in Hulu Langat. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Maxis Berhad has mobilised teams to support thousands of flood victims who have been displaced due to the devastating flood over the past few days.

The relief effort, which is in collaboration with Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), aims to distribute food boxes, hygiene kits and sim packs to the affected individuals at relief centres across the country.

The domestic telecommunications corporation has also deployed its technical teams to mitigate and restore any network disruptions caused by the flood.

Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said in a statement he hopes the effort will lift the spirits of those affected by the disaster.

“We cannot imagine the challenges that individuals and families, including our customers, dealers and employees are going through in this difficult time.

“As we look forward to the situation to improve, we will continue to monitor the condition closely and prepare for more help to overcome this difficult time together.”

The food boxes are made available at YKN regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Ipoh, Penang, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

Meanwhile, Maxis is working with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) to distribute more food boxes in the East Coast as well as Klang Valley, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, by MRCS representatives in the respective states.

The telco firm is also supporting MRCS’ efforts in handing out hygiene kits containing necessities such as towels, soap, sanitary napkins and toiletries.

Distribution of the kits will be done through officers and volunteers from YKN and MRCS.

YKN chief executive officer Nordina Haron lauded the relief efforts and said they are taking swift action in helping the affected individuals and families.

MRCS chairperson Tan Sri Tunku Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah echoed similar sentiments and said they are ramping up assistance to the affected communities across the nation.

“Although the floodwaters in many areas are receding, thousands are still displaced and rendered homeless, hence, the work to help our fellow citizens must continue.”

Maxis is expediting the distribution of sim packs to flood relief centres in multiple states, with the initial phase focusing on the East Coast states including Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang to enable the flood victims to get connected with their friends and loved ones.

The company is also extending its support for dealers whose stores have been inundated by the flood.

It pledged to assist the dealers to clean up, repair and refurbish their point-of-sale items.