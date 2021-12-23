Eyewitness moved by Malaysians from other states heading to rescue Klang Valley’s flood victims with own boats

‘Abang Azwan’ was one of those praised by Malaysians on social media for going the extra mile to help flood victims. — Picture via Twitter/Cheng

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 23 — Muhsin Zaidi was touched after witnessing at least seven vehicles from other states with boats in tow heading to Klang Valley on the PLUS highway.

In his Facebook post last Saturday after the first wave of floods, the Shah Alam man said he felt proud as a Malaysian after seeing trucks and cars hauling boats at the Behrang and Tapah R&R.

“I saw trucks with Penang, Perak and Kedah number plates heading to Shah Alam and I felt so glad to see our fellow countrymen helping in times of need.

“And at that moment, I felt so happy that many from all races and other states wanted to help.”

Touched by the kindness of other Malaysians, Muhsin and his team chipped in and joined in, heading to ground zero yesterday to distribute medicines to flood victims as some were having a fever and flu.

“We hope that many can donate medicine as it is important for the health of the victims,” he said.

Many commented on Muhsin’s post and were thankful that Malaysians were quick to act to rescue flood victims while others commented that they saw boats attached to cars heading to Klang Valley on the highway.

A few days ago, unsung hero ‘Abang Azwan’ went viral for traveling from Melaka to Puchong carrying a boat on his Perodua Viva to help the rescue mission for flood victims in Puchong and Taman Sri Muda.

His story went viral with many praising the young man for going all out to help with the flood rescue mission.