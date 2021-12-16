You can hear a Christmas song 104 times before you get sick of it, says study

What Christmas song can you hear over and over? — Prostock-studio/Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Dec 16 — As the holidays approach, many music lovers count down the days by listening to Christmas songs. Even if that means playing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas or George Michael’s Last Christmas over and over. But be careful not to listen to them more than 104 times. That’s the tipping point when you’ll get sick of them, according to a new study.

High-end speaker manufacturer Sonos recently took a look at the music habits of the French in the lead up to Christmas Eve. Most of them start listening to festive songs 18 days before the moment that crooner Andy Williams described as “the most wonderful time of the year.” However, a third of the French respondents get into the Christmas spirit a month before December 25. Even if that means listening to classics like Jingle Bell Rock and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

While many American musicians such as Dean Martin and Kelly Clarkson have released their own Christmas songs, the French choose their compatriot Tino Rossi and his iconic Petit Papa Noël to kick off the festivities. But no matter the differences in opinion, 60 per cent of those surveyed by Sonos believe that a good playlist is the key to creating a relaxed and fun atmosphere at holiday meals.

The many sounds of Christmas

Of course many people dread those moments of silence around the dinner table or the dull conversations with that uncle or cousin that you only see once a year (for very good reason). Forty-four per cent of French respondents worry about awkward silences at the table.

All of which makes them appreciate even more the sounds that they associate with the happy moments of the holidays, such as the sound of wrapping and unwrapping paper and the laughter of their loved ones. Others prefer the clinking of drinking glasses, while those who don’t fear the cold particularly appreciate the crunch of snow under their feet. An experience made even more enjoyable by listening to Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. — ETX Studio