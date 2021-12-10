Two giant pythons weighing 100kg and 250kg found at Terengganu construction site

The giant snakes shocked workers who were on duty at the site. — Pictures from Twitter/ Official Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — Two massive reticulated pythons were found at a construction site in Marang, Terengganu yesterday.

The news was shared by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) on its official Twitter account last night along with images of the snakes.

Workers were shocked when they came across the gigantic reptiles.

“The discovery of two reticulated pythons, one weighing 250kg and the other more than 100kg surprised some workers at a construction site in Kampung Gong Nangka,” the tweet said.

APM added that the first snake that weighed 250 kg was around 5.8 metres long while the second snake that was over 100 kg measured 4.2 metres.

In the images, an APM personnel can be seen extracting the pythons from the muddy ground before successfully transporting them onto the back of a vehicle.

A Malaysian Civil Defence Force personnel is seen extracting the snake from the construction site. — Pictures from Twitter/ Official Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia

Although APM’s post referred to the reptiles as anacondas, anacondas are found in tropical South America.

One Twitter user asked if the snakes were still alive while another suggested transferring them to the Perlis Snake Park.

The reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) is the world’s longest snake that is native to South and South-east Asia — it can open its jaw wide enough to swallow a human.

The non-venomous constrictor is hunted for its skin, sold as pets and used in traditional medicine.