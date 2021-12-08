From originality to nostalgia to retro inspirations: Pinterest's incoming trends for 2022

Pinterest reveals its 175 incoming trends for 2022. — Picture courtesy of Pinterest via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 8 — What will be the top trends of 2022? With the end of the year fast approaching, Pinterest is looking ahead to the incoming trends in decoration, fashion, beauty, travel and even cooking.

After another year of lockdowns, restrictions and often gloomy news, internet users are looking for originality and colour, and they’re certainly not averse to breaking with convention.

With 400 million users worldwide, Pinterest has identified 175 emerging trends that may well shape 2022.

Originality and retro inspirations

When it comes to beauty, watch out for eyelids, teeth and even skin being adorned with jewels in 2022. The platform observed a 145 per cent increase in searches for “dermal piercing unique” and a 100 per cent increase for “crystal eye makeup.”

Similarly, dental jewellery continues to prove popular, with searches up 85 per cent. Finally, rhinestone pedicures are emerging as a new trend, with an increase of over 150 per cent in searches on Pinterest.

Originality is also on the agenda for nails and hair. Galaxy nail art has seen searches up 115 per cent, for example.

And hair looks set to go out of the ordinary in 2022, with the mullet making a comeback with searches up 190 per cent.

But naturalness is in the spotlight too, it seems, with short natural hairstyles seeing searches increase by 185 per cent.

In fashion, pearls will be adorning women and men alike. Searches for “pearl wedding decorations” have seen an increase of 185 per cent in searches, while searches for pearl necklaces for men are up sevenfold on the platform.

After a year filled with gloomy news, colour has caught users’ attention with a 140 per cent increase in searches for electric blue outfits.

On the other hand, goth style is breaking through in an offbeat way, with growing interest in goth pajamas (+185 per cent) and baby clothes (+120 per cent)!

If originality is the order of the day, the traditional checkerboard pattern looks set to make a comeback just about everywhere, from fingernails (+165 per cent searches) to checkerboard tile floors (+5x searches).

All of which shows a certain level of interest in retro trends among younger generations.

Wellbeing at home

Feeling good at home has never been so important after we all spent so much time there. And post-lockdown trends are still going strong.

On Pinterest, users have been searching for Aphrodite-aesthetic wallpaper ideas in droves (+180 per cent), while plants continue to be a focus of user interest, with a 175 per cent increase in searches for “stair gardens,” and “floral ceiling” searches up threefold.

Internet users are continuing to improve their interiors, with every space in the home becoming a source of inspiration. Searches for luxury laundry room ideas have increased 11x, for example.

Home interiors are also being optimised for four-legged friends. Searches for “luxury dog room” have increased by 115 per cent, while the “catify your home” trend has seen a fourfold increase in searches on the platform.

Wellness extends to spirituality too, it seems. The question “How to protect your energy” saw searches up by 60 per cent, while searches for “How to raise your vibration” jumped by 145 per cent. Aura colours caught the attention of Pinterest users too, with searches up 36x on the platform.

Plus, money issues, another popular topic on social networks like TikTok, form part of the 2022 trends, from investment tips (+195 per cent) to financial education (+155 per cent).

A taste for travel

While travel may have been limited in 2021, the taste for adventure has not diminished. Searches for the best all-inclusive resorts have doubled, for example. But, most of all, internet users have been getting a taste for escapism thanks to international cuisine.

Traditional Norwegian recipes saw a 120 per cent increase in searches, while users discovered the Philippines thanks to “authentic” recipes (+35 per cent) and Russia with “traditional” food (+3x). Africa is also a source of culinary trends, with traditional South African recipes (+150 per cent) and traditional Arabic cuisine (2x).

See all the trends highlighted in the Pinterest Predicts 2022 report.* — ETX Studio

* For the purposes of this report, Pinterest analysed global searches conducted between October 2019 and September 2021.