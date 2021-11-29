Want a permanent solution to optic glasses, contact lenses? Here’s what LASIK surgery offers

Regular eye screening is key in keeping your vision in check. — Picture courtesy of VISTA Eye Specialist

*This article is brought to you by VISTA Eye Specialist

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Having refractive errors used to mean a lifetime dependence on glasses or contact lenses to see things clearly for carrying out everyday tasks.

It is definitely a solution to blurry vision, but it comes with a few drawbacks, especially for those active in sports or wearing safety goggles to work.

If you have always wished to have a permanent solution and give up on glasses and contact lenses, LASIK eye surgery may be an alternative.

According to VISTA Eye Specialist consultant ophthalmologists Dr Adrian Chuah and Dr Paul Lim, LASIK is one of the safest eye surgeries globally.

In Malaysia, VISTA Eye Specialist has been performing LASIK surgery since 1999 and has embraced new technologies to provide a safe and precise procedure for its patients using a no-blade femtosecond laser with artificial intelligence (AI) assistance.

Despite its benefits, many patients are convinced of the misconceptions from hearsays.

To enlighten Malaysians about the LASIK procedure, VISTA Eye Specialist shared the facts behind it and what you need to consider before deciding.

Long-term side effects

The side effects vary from patient to patient.

Not all patients will experience this, but the more common one is dry eyes; however, it is temporary, and many patients recover after 3-4 months.

Complications during surgery

With technological improvements, it is evident that LASIK has very few complications.

Incorporating AI technology in the whole process — pre-op examination and surgery help to have reliable data to reduce variations in procedures and improve patient outcomes.

Painful

Despite misbeliefs, Dr Lim said LASIK is a quick and pain-free treatment.

“Numbing drops are applied before treatment to minimise any discomfort”.

“The patient may experience a brief moment of pressure when the corneal flap is created, but that’s just it.”

Permanent blindness is a potential risk

If you are dreaded by the possibility of blindness following the LASIK procedure, there hasn’t been a recorded case of blindness caused by the surgery.

Instead, patients should be concerned if the eyes have other risks of eye disease that might accelerate due to a procedure.

Eye power will return after a few years

The LASIK procedure aims to provide a permanent refractive correction.

However, the return of nearsightedness or astigmatism is often rare.

The probability is higher for people with a high eye power.

Some patients experience disturbed vision many years after LASIK, usually due to age-related vision changes such as presbyopia, developing cataracts or macular degeneration.

Still, the refractive correction achieved with LASIK provides long-term results.

LASIK is an option for many young people with an active lifestyle, especially in sports where wearing glasses or contact lenses can be a hassle. — Picture courtesy of VISTA Eye Specialist

Long downtime

Many patients go tediously through their work schedules to get the perfect timing for this procedure, including days of resting at home.

Patients would be able to notice improved vision immediately after the procedure, and it gets clearer the next day and after that.

Quick surgery, long-term impact — a quick procedure that makes little things in daily life more convenient such as not needing to look for glasses the moment you wake up.

Beyond that is the confidence of getting to do what you want when you want it without any hindrance or insecurity of not seeing correctly.

