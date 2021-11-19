Malaysian social media users touched by 68-year-old ‘Atuk’ delivering for Grab Food (VIDEO)

Social media users were moved by a video of a 68-year-old Grab Food delivery rider. — Screenshot from TikTok/Ashraf Danny

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A 16-second video of a 68-year-old Grab Food delivery rider on social media has moved many.

The 16-second video was uploaded on TikTok by Grab Food delivery rider, Ashraf Danny who had bumped into ‘Atuk’ on his usual rounds.

In the video, Ashraf explained that ‘Atuk’ who was previously a lorry driver, has been a food delivery rider for two months.

“I’m saddened when he told me he was doing Grab for a living.

“May Atuk be under Allah’s protection and may you get blessed with an abundance of wealth too.

“Whenever I see this Atuk, he reminds me of my late grandfather,” Ashraf wrote in his post.

The video shows the Atuk walking slowly in a corridor to do his delivery at an apartment area.

In the comment section, Ashraf mentioned that the Atuk usually delivers food in Damansara area and urged social media users to tip Atuk if they ever meet him.

Ashraf’s TikTok video which was uploaded yesterday, has been viewed over 300,000 times and has garnered over 50,000 likes.

ya Allah aku tak boleh la tengok orang tua kena kerja camni 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gC89N1sVdZ — piah kurus (@piargh) November 18, 2021

TikTok users were touched.

“Let’s do an open donation for this Atuk!” commented user Olan05IDMY

“This Atuk always fill his fuel at the Sri Hartamas’s Petronas, can try and find him there,” user Azwanjamaludin commented.

“Ya Allah, at that age, he should be resting at home. He looks tired even when walking,” commented user KakDya.

Ashraf’s video has also been shared on Twitter by user piargh, has garnered over 50,000 views.