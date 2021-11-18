Daddy’s girl: Penang woman goes viral on TikTok after sharing video of father having lunch with her daily (VIDEO)

Norwahida Ismail's father would patiently wait for her daughter before they have together. — TikTok screencap

PETALING JAYA, Nov 18 — A woman in Penang, Norwahida Ismail, moved many on social media to tears after sharing a video on how she spends her lunch break with her father.

Viewed over a million times on TikTok, Norwahida shared how her 70-year-old father would wait for her outside her office before they both head out to lunch.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the accounts executive said that her father who stays with her sister in Seberang Perai’s Bukit Indera Muda would often feel lonely when her sister goes to work.

“My mum passed away 15 years ago and so dad and my unmarried sister stay together.

“But when she (sister) goes to work, she only comes home in the evening and dad will not have friends to have lunch with and he misses that.

“So he rides his motorbike all the way to my workplace, which is also in Bukit Mertajam.”

Norwahida added that since early this month, her father has been coming to her office almost everyday to spend time with her.

Prior to this, he would visit her twice or thrice a week and spend time over lunch.

The accounts executive is also not embarrassed to have lunch with her father and having her friends tag along too.

“Dad looks forward to our lunch and has no problems hanging out with my friends too.

“Most weekends, my family and I spend time with dad and my husband does not mind me spending too much time with him.

“Dad means so much to me and I want to spend every moment that I can with him,” she said.

Many commented on the video saying how touched they were at the bond between father and daughter while others commented that they missed their late father after watching the video.



