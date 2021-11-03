To avoid strays being put down, Penang animal welfare group helps neuter, spay those caught by council

Before the setting up of International Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals (IAPWA) Penang, strays like this are put to sleep. — Picture via Facebook/ IAPWA Penang

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Like most local councils, strays caught by Penang Island City Council (MBPP) were put down a week later if no one came forward to claim them.

That was before the setting up of the International Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals (IAPWA) Penang in 2017.

IAPWA president Choong Koon Yean said the Registrar of Society registered association was established sometime in October.

Recalling the setting up of the society, Choong said several animal welfare non-governmental organisations in Penang had banded together following a case of rabies that led to strays being put down in 2015.

“We tried reasoning with the council then and appealed to them that instead of putting down innocent strays, why not vaccinate them against rabies.”

After drawing a lot of flak from animal lovers, MBPP stopped their putting down exercise two months later.

“We put in our proposal to implement the trap, neuter, release and manage (TNRM) for strays,” she said, adding that their proposal was later accepted by the council in 2017.

Under IAPWA Penang’s TNRM, strays caught by the council would be handed over to them after 72 hours.

“We would spay or neuter them before releasing it back at the place where they were first caught,” she said, adding that the dogs would be vaccinated against rabies and have both ears notched.

“Having the left ear notch is to denote they had been neutered or spayed while the right ear notch means they have been vaccinated.”

Since starting TNRM in Penang in 2017, Choong said IAPWA Penang had neutered or spayed 3,023 free-roaming dogs on the island.

“We need about RM40,000 monthly to spay dogs caught by the council,” she said, adding that the society is public-funded.

Looking back, Choong said when the society was first set up, it had to fight negative perceptions.

“We were accused of being a political tool set up to paint a rosy picture about the government. Other animal welfare non-governmental organisations also refused to work with us.

“They told their feeders not to pass information to us as we will only give the information to the council. But as time passed, IAPWA’s efforts have been recognised.

“Our work is seen by all,” she said.

Even MBPP agreed with IAPWA’s efforts.

Choong said the council had renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently for five years.

“When we first started, the council only signed a biennial MoU with us.”

The council, she said, also extended their Jalan Sungai pound so that dogs that had been spayed or neutered can rest there before they are released.

Choong said she was thankful MBPP took a chance with them.

“The important thing is to be professional,” she said when asked what animal welfare non-governmental organisations could do if they wished to work with the authorities.

“TNRM is the only way to control the population of strays.”

Those who wish to support IAPWA in their TNRM exercise can bank-in to their Maybank account (Account number 507068618056) payable to Independent Aid For Protection And Welfare of Animals.

Donations to the society are tax exempted and those who require the receipts can fill up a form available at this link.

Do visit their Facebook page for further details.