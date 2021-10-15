Malaysian banker Nazir Razak’s memoirs documents business journey, family drama and insights into nation’s political economy

Nazir's book can be ordered online via his official website. ― Picture via Instagram/nazir.razak

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 ― Former CIMB Group chairman Datuk Seri Nazir Razak has unveiled his memoirs documenting key events that defined his life and insights into the nation’s political economy.

In What’s in a Name, Nazir narrates his childhood days, honouring the legacy of his late father Tun Abdul Razak as well as being the brother of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak known for the 1MDB scandal.

“It’s not quite an autobiography.

“More of a book of reflections about what I’ve witnessed, the key events that defined me and my life, and how I rationalised all of it,” he said on his Instagram account.

On his official website, Nazir wrote that the memoirs will take readers to the often troubled centre of Malaysian politics and business over the last fifty years including the drama of family loyalty.

The book is endorsed by historian and director of Middle East Centre at Oxford University Professor Eugene Rogan and former Singaporean diplomat and academic Kishore Mahbubani.

“Not just a book for bankers, this is essential reading for anyone interested in the modern history of Malaysia. An outstanding book,” wrote Rogan.

Meanwhile Kishore shared, “This elegantly written charming book provides invaluable insights into contemporary Malaysia.”

The book has also been endorsed by Malaysian leaders from three generations ― former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam, former president of the Malaysian bar Datuk Lim Chee Wee and co-founder of Undi 18 Tharma Pillai.

Lim who raised the book said that he could not put down the book and recommended it.

What’s in a Name will officially be launched on November 8 and will be available from most booksellers.

Anyone keen on getting a copy of the memoir can pre-order here.