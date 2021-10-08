American man seeks RM100,000 in damages from psychic who claimed she could remove curse by ex-girlfriend

A man in California is seeking damages from a psychic after the psychic claimed his ex-girlfriend had put a curse on him and his family. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A California man is suing a Los Angeles psychic for fraud after she claimed she could remove a witch’s curse put on him by his ex-girlfriend.

Fox News reported that Mauro Restrepo found psychic Sophia Adams’ website that billed her as a “Ph.D. Life Coach” and “psychic love coach” last month.

“This made the plaintiff more confident that he was speaking with a professional that could help him,” the lawsuit filed in the Torrance Superior Court stated.

During a consultation, Adams reportedly told Restrepo that he had “bad luck” that was put there by his ex-girlfriend who hired a curse-casting witch.

Adams also allegedly claimed that Restrepo and his family would be “unhappy and in danger” unless he paid her US$5,100 (RM21,328) to remove the curse.

Restrepo then paid Adams US$1,000 (RM4,182) deposit but she “did not in any way help (his) marriage,” the lawsuit said.

As a result, Restrepo said he suffered anxiety and sleepless nights.

He is also suing for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress along with negligence and civil conspiracy.

He is seeking US$25,000 (RM104,550) in damages.