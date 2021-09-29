Kedah restaurant worker amused at ‘essay’ listing requirements for three nasi kandar orders (VIDEO)x

Mohd Sharil (right) showing the long ‘essay’ with specific requirements for the orders. — Screengrab via TikTok/weeda275

PETALING JAYA, Sept 29 — A Kedah restaurant worker found it amusing to receive an ‘essay’ filled with lengthy descriptions for only three nasi kandar orders.

In a video uploaded on TikTok, Mohd Sharil Hizam Ab Razak was seen reading out the descriptions for two nasi kandar ayam goreng orders and one nasi kandar kari kambing order.

“This is my first time getting an ‘essay’ for only three nasi kandar orders,” he said.

“The customer who ordered the nasi kandar kari kambing wanted a few pieces of chicken breast with it. How is that even possible?

“So I can’t cater to adding the chicken pieces to the dish.

“Plus even for the other nasi kandar order, there was a long list for the ‘kuah’ as the customer wanted it to be spicy, ‘banjir’ and so on.”

Mohd Sharil, who hails from Jitra in Kedah and is working in Restoran Mee Razak said that he wasn’t overwhelmed by the order yesterday because it was not a busy day for him.

He said that he did his best to provide the customer with whatever that was available including making sure that the requirements for the various kuah was met.

The video has been watched over 200,000 times with many offering sympathies to him while others said that food delivery applications should limit the number of words for customers to fill in their orders.