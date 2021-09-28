Ipoh stroke survivor goes from loitering to operating a small business thanks to local businessman

V. Velayudum , shunned by his family eight years ago now runs his own business. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Sept 27 — Stroke survivor V. Velayudum has been loitering around the First Garden area for the past eight years after he was shunned by his family in Teluk Intan due to his condition.

The 54-year-old, speaks with slurred speech due to the stroke that affected the right side of his body.

Apart from his monthly RM500 financial assistance from the Welfare Department, he would take on odd jobs such as helping out at food stalls in the area where he is paid in cash and kind.

Things however started to look up for him early this year after he began helping at a food stall in front of the Thaveethin Kudaram Church at Jalan Ng Weng Hup.

The operator’s son R. Samuel said he decided to help Velayudum who worked at an oil palm factory before coming down with the condition, set up a business selling desserts and finger food next to his mother’s stall after learning about his plight.

“I want him to have an identity of his own,” said the 26-year-old.

“Being the owner of a small business is way better than working for others and getting paid in kind rather than cash.”

R. Samuel (left) decided to help V. Velayudum after learning about his plight.

Speaking to Malay Mail when met at the stall, Samuel said he assisted Velayudum by helping him to look for coconut jelly to sell.

“I managed to get it from a home seller at Jalan Kuala Kangsar,” he said, adding that he decided on the dessert as it compliments the food that his mother sells.

Since he started selling the dessert a month ago, Samuel said Velayudum could sell 40 cups daily.

“All the profit goes back to him.”

As Velayudum’s stall has started to draw in the crowd, Samuel is now helping him to add more food to sell.

“He started selling nasi lemak and panipuri last week,” he said, adding that the food is available from 4pm daily.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Velayudum’s stall is open daily from 11am.

Samuel said Velayudum will be taking a one-week break from tomorrow (Sept 28) as he needs to undergo a minor surgery.

“He will be back in operation on October 7.”

Those who wish to support Velayudum can contact Samuel at 010-2429596 (call) or 017-9005796 (Whatsapp).