Fifty cats from Perak relocated to Perlis cat haven after owner kicked out of rented home

Fifty cats from Perak have been safely relocated to a Perlis cat haven in Perlis. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Bustana Kucing

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, September 27 — A total of 50 cats have been safely relocated to a Perlis cat haven after their owner was unable to care for them.

According to a Facebook post by user Zakaria Shafie last week, all the cats safely arrived at Bustana Kucing Perlis where they will be joining another 1,500 felines there.

Zakaria who also works at the feline shelter told mStar that the owner is a cat lover and had been helping and rescuing stray cats around Ipoh, Perak.

He said that the cats had to be relocated after their owner was kicked out of her rented home.

“The owner shared that she was living on her own, her husband had passed away and she did have any children.”

Zakaria also said that most of the cats at Bustana Kucing Perlis are available for adoption and members of the public are free to choose any cats they like.

They only need to fill a form and make a donation prior to adopting.

“All of the 50 cats are considered adults and are available for adoption.

“Amongst the 50 cats, three was diagnosed with sporotrichosis, so, including the ones we have here already, we have about 75 cats that are available for adoption,” he said adding that the shelter also provides ‘taxi services’ to send cats to various areas that are far or outside of Perlis.

According to the 27-year-old, getting many cats from a single owner is not unusual, however, he emphasised that not all cats sent to the shelter can immediately adjust themselves there.

“It depends on the cats, some are okay when they are released to the main cage.

“They’re able to eat and sleep together with other cats there.

“Meanwhile, there are those who are not so okay with it, they would usually stay in the corner of the cage and sometimes they’re even afraid to eat.”

Zakaria added that they usually receive 10 to 20 cats per day, though less than 10 cats were adopted daily.

Bustana Kucing Perlis is located in the same area as Taman Ular dan Reptilia Sungai Batu Pahat, Perlis.

The shelter was founded back in 2015 by its founder, Mohd Taufik Md Zin and is operated by 14 members which includes a doctor as well.

From 2015 until 2017, the shelter was sustained by its own members using money out of their own pockets before it began accepting donations from the public.