Canadian man bequeathed RM1.71m to animal shelter in honour of his pet cat

A Canadian man has bequeathed RM1.7 million to an animal shelter in honour of his pet cat. ― Picture via Facebook/ CRD Animal Shelter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― A man in Victoria, Canada bequeathed CA$ 518,000 (RM1.71 million) to an animal shelter in honour of his pet cat.

CTV Canada News reported that Francis Gordon Ainsworth left the money for Capital Regional District (CRD) Animal Shelter following his death in December.

CRD said Ainsworth and his partner of 50 years, Robert Alvin Carter had been donating annually to the shelter in the name of their pet cat, Whiskey.

Carter had passed away in 2018.

Following Carter’s death, “Whiskey the Cat provided unconditional love and companionship during this difficult time,” according to an obituary for Ainsworth in the Times-Colonist newspaper.

Ainsworth and. Carter learned about the work of the CRD at a community outreach event where the animal shelter was promoting its work.

Inspired by staff’s passion for animal welfare, they became annual donors and were pleased to be able to assist with providing new beds for dogs, hide and perch boxes for the cats, and to help fund the care of extreme medical cases.

The shelter, located at 5401 Pat Bay Highway, houses injured and strayed pets and sometimes livestock too.

It has also provided emergency medical care to more than 400 animals, at a cost of approximately CA$150,000 (RM495,156) over the past four years.