California mother and daughter charged with murder after botched plastic surgery led to aspiring adult film actress’s death

A woman and her daughter in California were charged with murder after their botched plastic surgery led to the death of an aspiring adult film actress. — Picture from Pexels.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A woman and daughter in California were charged with murder after their botched plastic surgery led to the death of an aspiring adult film actress.

According to NBCNews, Karissa Rajpaul died on October 15 last year after going to the mother and daughter duo, Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, for an illegal butt injection procedure.

Rajpaul’s death is listed as homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.

Police Detective Robert Dinlocker said that the duo performed three procedures on Rajpaul and she died shortly after the third procedure.

The suspects were also reported to have no medical certification in California and have not received any type of training.

Adame and Galaz would advertise their services on social media and usually charge from US$3,500 (RM14,659) to US$4,000 (RM16,754) per session.

Dinlocker said that the duo would often press their clients to agree to a series of three sessions.

“These were uncontained silicone injections.

“They would go under the muscle so the butt would have that natural look, but the problem is, according to the coroner’s office, you’ve got major arteries right below that muscle and it’s likely that when they do that, they can strike an artery.”

The mother and daughter duo, Alicia Galaz (left) and Libby Adame (right). — Picture courtesy of lapdonline.org

He said Adame and Galaz called 911 and left home after realising that Rajpaul was in medical distress.

Adame and Galaz were not arrested until August this year but were released after they posted bond.

Galaz is scheduled to appear in court in December while no court dates were set for Adame yet.

Dinlocker said additional charges are expected and hoped that Rajpaul’s story will help in warning the public about the dangers of getting illegal plastic surgery procedures.

“We’d like to get to the ears of these young ladies that are taking selfies and posting stuff on Instagram and all these other social media sites that these invasive procedures are deadly.

“Side effects and catastrophic incidents are likely.

“There’s no recourse, there’s no contingency, there’s no medical backup for these in-home procedures.”

Since the news of Rajpaul’s death emerged, the police department has been receiving an influx of calls from people claiming to be victims.

Many have complained to have suffered infections, numbness, disfiguration and swelling after going to the duo for butt injection procedures.