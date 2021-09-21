Indiana man arrested for repeatedly calling 911 emergency line to complain that he was tired

An Indiana man has been taken into custody for repeatedly calling the 911 emergency line just to tell them that he was tired. ― Picture courtesy of vanderburghsheriff.org

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― An Indiana man has been taken into custody for repeatedly calling the 911 emergency line just to tell them that he was tired.

According to Newsweek, 61-year-old Daniel Schroeder called the emergency line four times to share his tiresome news before he was nabbed by the police on Thursday.

A police report detailing the man’s arrest stated that ‘the male caller kept calling in stating that he was tired’.

This isn’t the first time Schroeder has misused the emergency line as previously he was nabbed by the police on September 11 after calling 911 to vent about a female relative ‘was not following his rules’.

Schroeder was initially sentenced to six months of jail, but the judge who was overseeing the charges later offered to suspend the sentence if he agrees to stop calling the emergency line unless it is a real emergency.

Schroeder broke that agreement the very next day and he will be spending the next 60 days in Vanderburgh County Jail.