French astronaut's workout video in space amuses social media users (VIDEO)

Pesquet doing his squats that has left many impressed at his discipline to keep fit in space.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 ― Who says astronauts can’t do their workouts in space?

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has proven that it is possible to have a good sweat out even at the International Space Station (ISS), leaving many social media users amused at his dedication to keep fit.

“Space workout, anyone?” he wrote on Instagram.

The astronaut can be seen doing his squats in a 41-second video on his Instagram posted three days ago which has been liked by over 100,000 people.

News 18 reported that one of the comments asked how it was possible for the astronaut to sweat and whether there is proper ventilation in the space station.

The atmospheric control systems aboard the ISS takes care of all the atmospheric conditions, ensuring an earth-like atmosphere inside the space station.

Pesquet is currently undergoing training for Mission Alpha - the second mission to the ISS and has been sharing interesting photos and videos captured from his stay at the space station.

In late August, Pesquet posted a video that went viral featuring him and other fellow astronauts enjoying their home-made floating pizzas.