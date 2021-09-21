Although they might be hidden by a mask, dental jewellery is the star accessory of the fall season

Rita Ora showed up at the MTV Video Music Awards with several tooth gems. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 21 ― Who saw this one coming? While we were under the impression that lipstick had fallen by the wayside due to the nearly ever-present mask, this fall's hot accessory is actually hidden behind those famous pieces of fabric: dental jewellery. Stars love it, even flashing their tooth gems on the red carpet, but they're not the only ones; TikTok users are going crazy for this retro object that could be a sign of a broader trend making a comeback ― that of bling.

While the '90s have already been having an influence on contemporary fashions, trends from this decade seem more present than ever since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. After scrunchies, choker necklaces, and cycling shorts, it's time for another must-have trend from the '90s, or even early 2000s, to make its comeback on the fashion scene: dental jewellery. These tooth gems are showing up everywhere. As a dazzling mouthful, in a sweet nostalgic approach with hearts, stars, or coloured rhinestones, or more discreet and sophisticated in a diamond version on the canine tooth ― any style is possible and everyone's tastes are being catered for this season.

A rhinestone smile!

It's hard to scroll through any fashion profiles on social networks without coming across a rhinestone tooth... Which seems odd at a time when men and women are wearing a mask just about all the time in public ― or is it precisely that that makes it a provocative trend? The phenomenon continues to gain ground, especially on social networks where videos and pictures showing these gems are amassing thousands, even millions of views or likes. While the hashtag #toothgems counts “only” 250,000 publications on Instagram, on TikTok its singular counterpart #toothgem has already racked up nearly 150 million views. And the phenomenon has been gaining in popularity for several weeks.

Celebrities are also getting in on the trend, showing off their best embellished smile on social networks. From Rihanna to Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Pink, and Kourtney Kardashian... All have given in to the trend. Last week, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Rita Ora caused a sensation with a sparkling smile adorned with a multitude of stones ― just an accessory like any other, in fact, even on the red carpet.

If you want to get in on this trend, it's important to take some precautions. On TikTok, there are a lot of tutorials showing how to put a stone on one or more teeth but it is obviously not recommended to do it at home, alone, without the advice, know-how and equipment of an expert. The placement of a stone should be done in an office or by a professional in order to avoid any risk of problems. ― ETX Studio