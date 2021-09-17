Hello from Langkawi: Snapshots of tourists making their way back to popular tourist spot

Passengers arrive at Kuah Ferry Terminal in Langkawi September 16, 2021. ― Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

LANGKAWI, Sept 17 ― Every once in a while, one should treat themselves to a well-deserved holiday.

After all, a change of scenery and exploring new places can be exciting.

Tourists and local residents spend their leisure time at Pantai Cenang in Langkawi September 15, 2021.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has put a halt on such travels due to the movement control orders.

Recently, the government decided to reopen Langkawi island to travellers beginning yesterday.

This travel bubble is a pilot project with entry being by sea and air.

People are seen spending their leisure time at Pantai Cenang in Langkawi September 17, 2021.

Only those who are fully-vaccinated and have negative Covid-19 tests are allowed to enter Langkawi.

For Malay Mail’s Shafwan Zaidon, the trip was the first for him for over a year, having visited Langkawi just before travel restrictions were reinstated.

His observation was that there were more travellers last year.

A vendor is seen serving a customer at one of the shops along Pantai Cenang in Langkawi.

Shops this time around were already open now including in places like the popular Cenang beach.

The beach, which was empty, now has tourists getting their field of sun, sand and sea.

As for Shafwan, although the holiday is a well-deserved break, he and others are taking the necessary precautions such as wearing face masks.

Patrons are seen here having their meals at a restaurant in Pantai Cenang September 16, 2021.

It is estimated that about 400,000 visitors will descend upon Langkawi in the next three-and-a-half months.

Here are snapshots by Shafwan of the first day of Langkawi reopening.